CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Hortus Nocte
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by David Alesworth. Titled ‘Hortus Nocte: The Dark Garden’, the show will run at the gallery until February 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Avian Humanoids
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Shahab. Titled ‘Avian Humanoids’, the show will run at the gallery from February 2 to February 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman visited the Karachi Press Club on Monday and...
Personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Collectorate Customs Enforcement Karachi on Sunday seized...
Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case of the...
An anti-terrorism court has acquitted six men, allegedly affiliated with the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army ,...
The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has vowed that the JI would go to any extent to safeguard its...
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Shazia Marri inaugurated a Benazir Nashonuma Centre under the...
