Lengthen the line

I am writing to express my disappointment with the Orange Line bus service in Orangi Town, Karachi. As a resident of this area, I have found the service to be highly inadequate and not useful for the people living here. One of the main issues is the route of the bus service. It is too short and does not cover the areas that are in dire need of public transportation. This makes it difficult for residents to reach their destinations, especially those who live on the outskirts of Orangi Town.

I would like to suggest that the starting point of the Orange Line bus service be shifted to Gulshan-e-Behar and Ittehad Town. This would make the service more accessible to a larger population and would help in reducing the burden on the already overburdened public transportation system in Karachi. I urge the authorities to consider this suggestion and take immediate steps to improve the Orange Line bus service in Orangi Town. It is the responsibility of the government to provide efficient and reliable public transportation to the citizens and it is time for action to be taken.

Muhammad Jamshed

Karachi