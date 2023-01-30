Three terror suspects arrested

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 55 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province on Sunday.
According to CTD officials, two suspects were arrested from Lahore and one from Gojra during the combing operations. Two cases were registered against the arrested persons and an investigation is ongoing. Over 512 persons were biometrically verified during the operations.
