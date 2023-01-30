Care in diet must to avoid bad effects of cold weather

Street vendor busies in roasting peanuts to earn his livelihood for support his family, on the arrival of cold waves of winter season as the use of peanuts increases immunity power during winters, at a roadside stall in Karachi on Saturday, January 21, 2023. — PPI

Rawalpindi : The extreme cold is still hitting this region of the country keeping the population at higher risk of contracting winter-related infections and it is time for individuals to give special attention to diet as several foods give the body the nutrients that actually help to promote wellness particularly in winter.

According to health experts, the care in diet is very important during the winter months. Seasonal health threats including upper and lower respiratory tract infections have already been hitting population in this region of the country while both the public and private healthcare facilities are receiving a significant burden of chronic patients with mild to severe complications mainly due to extreme cold.

Experts say that majority of the healthy persons and chronic patients suffering from bad effects of harsh weather are those who are unaware of a proper diet plan to be followed in the colder months. Experts say that it is generally observed that most of the people do not drink sufficient quantity of water during winter though it is necessary to take plenty of water all year around for good health. It is a must to drink at least eight to 11 glasses of water daily and those who use heating systems should keep water intake up as it can be very dehydrating and this dehydration can cause kidney problems.

During winter, at least half of diet should be made up of fresh fruit and vegetables which are an excellent source of important vitamins and minerals including vitamin A, C, folate, iron and calcium. Maximum use should be made of orange and guava as these are rich sources of vitamin C.

People must be aware of the fact that several vegetables are known to actually prevent cancer, heart disease and other diseases as well. Experts recommend use of green tea in winter as cough; flu, sore throat and cold are common in the season and it gives relief against these ailments.

Health experts say that low-fat protein diets such as nuts, seeds, legumes, eggs, fish, lean meat, chicken and low fat dairy products should be made part of diet in winter. Physically active people and children should eat an egg daily.

Use of honey is also beneficial in winter particularly for children however it should be taken in moderate quantity. To avoid joint pains and return of previous injury pains in winter, one must take care of diet and should maintain habit of walk daily, at least for 30-minutes.

Experts say that diabetics and heart patients should eat egg white only. White carbohydrate foods such as cakes, cookies, white pasta, rice and breads should be avoided as these refined foods promote weight gain and increase blood sugar and insulin levels instead it is better to switch to wholesome wholegrain varieties.

Dry fruits are beneficial for health as these give energy to body but these should be taken in moderate quantity. Low calories chicken corn or vegetable soup having immune-boosting ingredients such as garlic, ginger, and onion should be added to diet in colder months as these help protect from colds and flu.