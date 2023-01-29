Rawalpindi gets new commissioner

Rawalpindi : The Punjab government has repatriated the services of Rawalpindi Commissioner Saqib Manan to the Establishment Division for further orders. The Punjab government has posted Liaquat Ali Chatha as Commissioner Rawalpindi division and

issued a notification here

on Saturday.

The Punjab government has issued Notification No.SI-2-2-2023 Saqib Manan (PAS/BS-20) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division is hereby transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to the Services & General Administration Department, Government of Punjab for further orders.