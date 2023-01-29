Shiffrin nails 85th World Cup win

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic: Mikaela Shiffrin scooped up her 85th World Cup success on Saturday to leave the US ski sensation just one shy of the overall wins record held by Ingemar Stenmark.
Forging into the lead in the first leg of the slalom at Spindleruv Mlyn Shiffrin nailed the second leg to beat German Lena Duerr by over half a second.
