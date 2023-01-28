FBISE increases pass percentage to 40

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced an increase in the pass percentage for Matric and Intermediate.
According to a notification by the FBISE, the pass percentage for Secondary School Certificate (matriculation) exams and Higher Secondary School Certificate (intermediate) exams has gone up from 33 to 40.
The move, which comes ahead of examinations, is likely to attract criticism from students.
The FBISE also announced that it would conduct separate practical examinations instead of a composite one at the SSC and HSSC levels for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 from next year.
