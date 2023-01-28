Day care centre established

Islamabad : The authorities concerned have established the Child Day Care Centre in Petroleum House to facilitate and ensure smooth dispensation of female officials having small kids.

The ongoing, Bushra Aman, special secretary petroleum, Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai additional secretary petroleum here on Friday jointly inaugurated the Child Day Care Centre which was decorated with playing toys, beds, slides, sofas and equipped with modern facilities. The top officials of all public sector entities in the building were also present on the occasion.

Two special female care takers would take care of the kids. The expenditure to be incurred on making the Child Day Care Centre and well maintained would be financed by the state owned companies (GHPL, Pakistan LNG Limited, Inter State Gas System, Saindak Metals Limited and LMKR) having offices in the petroleum division.

The building has nine floors housing all offices of Directorate General Petroleum Concession, Directorate General Oil, Directorate General Gas, Directorate General LGS, Directorate General Special Projects and Directorate General Mines and Minerals.

The female officials working there would perfume well after keeping their kids in the safe environment of the facility.