Miftah vindicated

Now that Ishaq Dar has all but acceded to the IMF’s demands, we can call it a victory for Miftah Ismail. The former finance minister consistently opposed playing politics with the nation’s finances. Furthermore, if the rumours surrounding Dar’s appointment are true, then the PM has also won a victory over his brother.
After having back-tracked on his earlier failed policies, Dar needs to be held accountable for inflicting great damage to the economy over the past four months. In any serious country, Dar would be facing the sack or, more likely, would not have been made finance minister in the first place.
Shaista Anwar Kirmani
Karachi
In November of last year, the government announced it would be adding 13 new metro routes in Islamabad. This is a good...
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed that he and his colleagues played a critical role in averting a...
Our country depends heavily on Balochistan for its natural gas supplies, and yet, the people of this province are the...
Local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan have not been included in decision-making for projects that affect them. In...
In Sindh, the educational system has been in terminal decline for decades. The curriculum needs to be revised and...
The depreciation of the rupee could be converted into an opportunity if our finance ministry can play its cards right....
Comments