Miftah vindicated

Now that Ishaq Dar has all but acceded to the IMF’s demands, we can call it a victory for Miftah Ismail. The former finance minister consistently opposed playing politics with the nation’s finances. Furthermore, if the rumours surrounding Dar’s appointment are true, then the PM has also won a victory over his brother.

After having back-tracked on his earlier failed policies, Dar needs to be held accountable for inflicting great damage to the economy over the past four months. In any serious country, Dar would be facing the sack or, more likely, would not have been made finance minister in the first place.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi