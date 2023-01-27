Students artworks exhibited

ABBOTTABAD: More than 200 students participated in a five-day exhibition at the Department of Art and Design of Hazara University, Mansehra on Thursday.

The display consisted of artworks and handicrafts made by the students of the Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Design Department.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad inspected the exhibition and got information from the students about their handicrafts and sketches.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the display reflects the creative thinking of the students and fine handicrafts is a proof that they are quite capable to compete in their relative field at the national level.

The vice chancellor told the students that they could promote textile business at the national and international levels by linking their skills with technology that would help in making Pakistan economically self-sufficient.