IG vows to impart modern training to Iraqi police

LAHORE Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police will fully cooperate with Iraqi Police Force and provide them modern training and all possible support to increase their efficiency during their training.

IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Training to share recruitment course, capacity building programmes and other training courses of police force with the Iraqi delegation and ensure close coordination and information sharing in this regard.

IG Punjab expressed these views during a meeting with a three-member Iraqi police delegation at the Central Police Office on Thursday. Maj M Raheem and Maj Zaidoun Yassin Hadi were included in the delegation led by Lt-Gen Inspector Abdel Khaleeq Badri.

The Iraqi delegation also learned about the training curriculum of Punjab Police and the preparation of police uniforms. IG directed DIG Logistics to fully support the Iraqi police officers in the selection, purchase and design of clothes for the uniforms so that the best uniforms may be available according to needs of Iraqi police.

Dr Usman said that the Punjab Police is engaged in providing services such as protection of life and property of the citizens as well as traffic management, security of sensitive places and foreigners.

He emphasised upon sharing extensive experience of Punjab Police with Iraqi police and also impart them expertise and knowledge about the latest skills in the field of training. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including professional training and capacity building of the police force were discussed. Head of the Iraqi delegation Abdel Khaleeq Badri thanked IG Punjab for the cooperation regarding training and uniforms. He also appreciated the services and sacrifices of the Punjab Police in maintaining the rule of law.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the Special Protection Unit of the Punjab Police is working day and night to protect foreigners coming to the province. He said services of Punjab police are always available for enhancing capacity building of Iraqi police.

At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab also presented commemorative souvenir to the head of the Iraqi delegation. Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations Waqas Nazeer, DIG Training Kamran Adil and DIG Logistics Shariq Kamal Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab also praised the officers and personnel of the Anti-Riots Force for diligently performing their duties in Lahore High Court. IG Punjab awarded certificates of appreciation to Reserve Inspector Raza Zakar and Sub Inspector Ehsan-ul-Haq at his office. He also announced to give commendation certificate to SP Anti-Riots Sajid Hussain Khokhar for excellent supervision.