CM reviews Kalma Chowk remodeling project

LAHORE:Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), has started working 24 hours for the timely completion of its ongoing project of CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling.

Recently, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi and Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali visited the project site of Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling Project. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab, CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi, SP Traffic Model Town, DSP Traffic Model Town, DG PHA, Executive Director CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain and staff of CBD Punjab were also present during the visit.

Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical of CBD Punjab briefed Deputy Commissioner Lahore, about the progress of construction work. The full workforce has been deployed on the clear instructions of the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin for the speedy completion of the project.

The technical team of CBD Punjab and the staff of contractor NLC were busy working day and night at the project site, he said, adding that along with complex piles, digging and slabbing of barrels will be completed soon and the work of retaining walls of the rainwater harvesting tank was also in progress.

CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin was also visiting the project site on daily basis to monitor the construction work. During his recent visit, he said that all institutions were cooperating fully to complete the project and all resources were being mobilised ahead of time and soon the traffic flow would be improved.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore expressed satisfaction with the pace of the construction work. He said that the convenience of the people should be given first priority and the citizens should be relieved from the temporary commute problem. Dr Asad Malhi along with the technical staff of CBD Punjab, also briefed Deputy Commissioner Lahore, about the alternative plan for traffic. With the completion of the CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling project, millions of people will be benefited on daily basis and this project will be a great comfort for Lahore.

Shahzain Bugti: A high-level meeting was held here Thursday in the Chief Minister's office under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Narcotics Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.

A large-scale crackdown on the elements involved in narcotics trade was recommended and two centres for the rehabilitation of drug-addicts would be established, one centre would also be built in the prison. It was agreed to take effective measures. It was also agreed to take joint measures and further improve cooperation between the Punjab government and the Anti-Narcotics Force under an integrated strategy. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meeting said that the crackdown would be done against those selling drugs outside educational institutions and online.

The Punjab government and the Anti-Narcotics Force will jointly start crackdown on drugs. A zero-tolerance policy will be adopted to protect the new generation from drugs and to sell drugs in educational institutions. He said that strict measures would be taken to stop drug smuggling and inter-provincial transportation of drugs. No one is allowed to destroy the future of the nation. Indiscriminate action will be taken against those who inject poison into the veins of the young generation. The Punjab government will continue to cooperate fully with the anti-narcotics force. Everyone should fight together for a drug-free society as drug dealers do not deserve any exemption.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Captain (R) Asadullah Khan, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Kamyana, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Secretary School Education, Secretary Excise and Officials of Taxation, ANF Lahore and senior officers participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Narcotics Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti called on met caretaker Chief Minister. Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of CM and expressed his best wishes for him.