Tactics or economics?

Pakistan has a high rate of street crime, particularly in the urban areas. Armed robbery and theft is the bread and butter of most of the urban criminals. In many cases, street crime is driven by poverty and a lack of economic opportunities, while in other cases it is carried out by organized criminal groups. The level of violence associated with street crime in Pakistan can vary, but it is generally considered to be high.
The government and law-enforcement agencies in Pakistan have taken steps to address street crime, including increasing patrols, however, the problem remains a significant concern for the country and seems to have gotten worse. Either we must change our policing tactics or accept the theory that our crime problem is a symptom of our socio-economic difficulties and we have to give priority to the latter in order to solve the former.
Abdul Qadir Gichki
Turbat
