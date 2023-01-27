The population density of our urban centres is rising rapidly as more and more people move out of the rural areas and seek to make a living in the cities. This puts more pressure on the government’s housing policy, which needs to be nimble and flexible in order to cope with the increase in people.

In this context, increasing the regulatory burden on the real-estate sector would be unwise as it would discourage new developments and investment in the sector. The government should create a conducive environment for housing development, unlocking much-needed economic growth and increasing the capacity of our cities to absorb their growing populations.

Waqas Asmat

Islamabad