Who was less bad?

There is not a modicum of doubt that our economic woes have their origins in the incompetent and flawed reign of the PTI. However, the incumbent government has failed to rectify the errors of the previous administration. Instead, they have taken a leaf out of their predecessor’s book by blaming him whenever their own shortcomings are brought forth and doing all they can to delay the IMF programme in order to rescue their falling popularity.

Unfortunately, the delays have only compounded the economic misery and now we are stuck debating who did worse. This debate will never end, but our currency reserves will; if we do not get down to business.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock