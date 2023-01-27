Who was less bad?

There is not a modicum of doubt that our economic woes have their origins in the incompetent and flawed reign of the PTI. However, the incumbent government has failed to rectify the errors of the previous administration. Instead, they have taken a leaf out of their predecessor’s book by blaming him whenever their own shortcomings are brought forth and doing all they can to delay the IMF programme in order to rescue their falling popularity.
Unfortunately, the delays have only compounded the economic misery and now we are stuck debating who did worse. This debate will never end, but our currency reserves will; if we do not get down to business.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
Pakistan has a high rate of street crime, particularly in the urban areas. Armed robbery and theft is the bread and...
The population density of our urban centres is rising rapidly as more and more people move out of the rural areas and...
Naudero, like most of the small towns in Sindh, has, ostensibly, been ruled by the PPP for decades. However, recent...
Political jargon in our country is clichéd, self-contradictory and ironic. Popular filler statements from our...
This letter refers to the news report ‘SCO meeting: Islamabad receives Delhi’s invitation to Bilawal’ . Pakistan...
While the prime minister recently formed an austerity committee to cut government spending amidst the grave economic...
Comments