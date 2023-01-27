Pathfinder Group hosts Pakistan Breakfast

KARACHI: For the 20th time at Davos Pathfinder Group, hosted the traditional Pakistan Breakfast at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2023. The chief guest, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, highlighted the havoc played on the people of Pakistan because of climate change, its effect on our financial landscape and the deteriorating regional situation because of the security challenges in and around Afghanistan.

WEF’s Managing Director Mirek Dušek emphasized WEF’s commitment to helping Pakistan showcase its achievements and deliver positive impact for its people by having brought together for many years leaders from business government, international organization and civil society to promote Pakistan’s potential.

Mentioning WEF’s EDISON ALLIANCE, as a global movement accelerating collaboration between the ICT community and other critical sectors of the economy.

He congratulated Pathfinder for working with over 350 organizations of the alliance from the public and private sectors committed to improving the lives of 1 billion people with better solutions for financial inclusion, education and health.

Ross Perot Jr, chairman Perot Companies USA and former chairman Eastwest Institute, called for strengthening the US Pakistan relationship positively to deter the discriminatory policies of the present non-inclusive Afghan regime.

Speaking at the event Kabeer Naqvi President & CEO UBank commented about the partnership with Pathfinder Group and said, “As a mission driven bank with financial inclusion for citizens across all societal segments as our objective, we are glad to have entered into this collaboration with Pathfinder Group. This gives us an opportunity to expand our digital outreach and bring the unbanked population into the financial ecosystem in an efficient manner”.