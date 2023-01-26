Indian false flag operation drama exposed

Indian soldiers deployed in Kashmir. Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies have exposed the script of a false flag operation of alleged infiltration into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) planned by India and its leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of India’s Republic Day, January 26.

According to the script unearthed by sleuths, the false flag operation was to be carried out by the Indian Army and police personnel in the Poonch Sector of IIOJ&K near the Line of Control (LOC) and would be blamed on Pakistan, local media reported.

Pakistani intelligence agencies identified three individuals who would play a key role in New Delhi’s plan.

Bashir, an agent of India’s 93 Infantry Brigade, and two fellow companions identified as Alam and Aslam were to be the main perpetrators of the false flag operation.

Under the plan, Bashir was due to recruit some locals who would then be presented as the alleged terror agents attempting to infiltrate into India from Pakistan and then participate in surreptitious activities in IIOJ&K by planting bombs – including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) – which would be used to ambush troops from the Indian Army’s 93 Brigade of the Dogra Regiment.

They would infiltrate into the IIOJ&K from the Jashkwal area of the Azad Jammu Kashmir side.

As per the script, India would foil the plan by capturing the men upon their entry into the IIOJ&K in a pre-planned way at a point near a mosque in the area.

Later, the script showed that the Indian Army and police would be able to recover some literature and other materials, including a cache of weapons and explosives.

As per Pakistani intelligence agencies, DSP Prashanna was tasked with supervising the false flag operation.

India’s Republic Day is an annual national holiday celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of India’s Constitution on that day in 1950.

It marks the end of India’s transitional period from a British colony to an independent republic.