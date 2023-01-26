 
Thursday January 26, 2023
Two dead in knife attack on German train

By AFP
January 26, 2023

BERLIN: Two people were killed and several others wounded in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany on Wednesday, police said, announcing that the alleged assailant had been captured.

The stabbings occurred on a train travelling between the cities of Hamburg and Kiel, a spokesman for the federal police force said. The suspect was taken into custody at the railway station in the town of Brokstedt.

