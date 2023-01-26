GCU approves Arshad Sharif media studies institute

LAHORE: The 28th Academic Council of Government College University Lahore has approved different new departments and academic programmes aimed at strengthening the university’s academic offerings and research capabilities.

Among the key decisions made at the meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and attended by a number of eminent academicians and subject experts, was the establishment of the Arshad Sharif Memorial Institute of Media and Communication Studies.

This new institute will include the Department of Digital Communication and Media and the Department of Media and Communication Studies, and will serve as a platform for the practice of innovative media technologies and communication techniques with the goal of reshaping and transforming society.

In addition to the institute, the Academic Council also recommended the establishment of a state-of-the-art Department of Agriculture on the university’s New Campus. The vice chancellor stated that the university has ample space on the new campus which will allow for research in this field.

The vice chancellor also announced that the university has received a five million euro project from the German government and will be initiating a new programme in biomaterial engineering and a centre of excellence. Additionally, to accommodate the increasing number of applicants for intermediate level classes, the university will also be starting evening classes for Intermediate students with 600 admissions offered from next year.

The Academic Council also approved the new PhD policy of the Higher Education Commission, which allows students to enroll in a PhD programme after completing a BS degree.

Prof Zaidi stated that the meeting was a successful and meaningful one and that the recommendations will take effect after final approval from the Syndicate. He said overall, the decisions made at the 28th Academic Council meeting demonstrate a commitment to expanding and improving the university’s academic offerings and research capabilities, as well as providing opportunities for students to receive an education in cutting-edge fields and technologies.