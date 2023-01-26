‘Laxity towards duty won’t be tolerated’

Islamabad : SSP (Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar chaired a meeting with the admin officers of all the police stations, the police spokesman said.

The SSP Operations warned the officers that laxity towards their official duties would not be tolerated and strict departmental action would be taken against the delinquent officers. He issued guidelines to all the admin officers to maintain the record of the police station properly and to save the case property and further directed them to send the FIR to the home of the complainant. The SSP Operations strictly directed the officers to complete of record and preparation of history sheets. The SSP/Operations emphasized that you are chosen to serve the people and we hope that every officer will do their duty with full dedication and commitment adding that the safety of the life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility.