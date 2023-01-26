Smuggled goods seized

LAHORE:Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (I&I)-Customs, Regional Office, Lahore has conducted operations.

During these successful en-route operations on a tip-off, the directorate intercepted three vehicles and seized huge quantities of smuggled / non-duty paid goods comprising cigarettes 60 cartons (valuing 6.0 million PKR), cloth 1,140 Ices (valuing 2.28 million PKR) and betel nuts weighing 1,840-kg (valuing 4.60 million PKR) loaded on the said Suzuki Pickups and Shahzore, total valuing approximately 12.88 million PKR were recovered. Further, a tampered Toyota Coaster Model 1993, has also been impounded valuing approximately 5.0 million in PKR.