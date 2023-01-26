SBC slams Fawad Chaudhry for ‘threatening’ ECP members

The Sindh Bar Council on Wednesday condemned former federal information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry for issuing threats to members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Adopting a resolution, SBC vice chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan Jalbani and Executive Committee chairman Inayatullah Moryo said such threats were highly objectionable. They demanded of the government and law enforcement agencies to take serious notice of the threats, initiate an impartial inquiry and stake strict action against the responsible and hidden hands on the issue.