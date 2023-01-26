PPP worker gunned down in Korangi

A worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was gunned down in the Korangi area on Wednesday. Police sleuths claimed the incident to be a target killing.

Rashid Imam Deen, 45, was shot dead within the Awami Colony police’s limits. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at a house in Awami Colony, Korangi No 6. Awami Colony Station House Officer (SHO) Farasat Hussain Shah said that responding to the information, police vehicles rushed to the scene where they found the man lying critically wounded.

He was immediately moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead. The deceased man received three bullet wounds in his upper torso, including head, which became the cause of his death. During the investigations, it was found that Deen was a worker of the PPP and dealt in sale and purchase of land in Ilyas Goth.

On Wednesday evening, he was outside his house when two men came on a motorcycle. Upon seeing them, Deen ran inside, but the suspects barged into the house, opened fire on him and fled. SHO Shah said the attackers had fired six bullets and the investigators had found spent shells of a 9mm pistol from the scene which were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

He added that the investigations revealed that the deceased was formerly associated with the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) and had joined the PPP a few years ago. The deceased man had eight brothers, two of whom were also murdered. They were associated with the MQM-H. One of them was killed inside a house and the other outside in the same area.