Twitter sued over ‘unpaid rent’ on London office

LONDON: Twitter´s British landlord said on Tuesday it is taking the social media to court for not paying rent on its central London offices.

The Crown Estate, a company that manages land and property belonging to the British monarchy, said it has launched legal action at the High Court for rental arrears on an office space close to Piccadilly Circus.

A representative said that it had contacted Twitter previously and is currently in discussions with the company. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, bought Twitter for $44 billion (Â£35 billion) in October last year.