LONDON: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said the nomination of a controversial person as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister was a question mark on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
In a Twitter message, he said the appointment of a controversial person to the Punjab top slot was an attempt to suppress the decision of the people of Pakistan.
PESHAWAR: Police in Saddar division of the provincial capital has been under attack for the last over a year and there...
TIMERGARA: Minorities in the Lower Dir district on Monday expressed solidarity with Muslims around the world and...
PESHAWAR: Textile Mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing significant difficulties due to the non-availability of...
ISLAMABAD: As many as six million people faced acute food insecurity across Pakistan after the disastrous floods, a...
Islamabad: A three-day colourful ‘Kashmir Cultural Festival’ will be held here at National Institute of Folk and...
Islamabad: In an effort to improve the overall experience of travellers, the National Highway and Motorway Police ...
Comments