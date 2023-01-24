 
January 24, 2023
January 24, 2023

LONDON: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said the nomination of a controversial person as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister was a question mark on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a Twitter message, he said the appointment of a controversial person to the Punjab top slot was an attempt to suppress the decision of the people of Pakistan.

