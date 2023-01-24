Powerless grid

I am writing to express my frustration and disappointment with the ongoing electricity loadshedding in Pakistan. The frequent and prolonged interruption of the electricity supply is causing inconvenience and hardship for citizens and businesses alike. Electricity loadshedding is caused by a variety of factors including lack of investment in the power infrastructure, an inefficient distribution system and outstanding debts owed to power companies. Prolonged and sudden power outages are having a negative impact on the economy by bringing commercial and especially industrial activities to a halt. It is also causing difficulties for households, as it disrupts daily routines and access to essential services.

I urge the government to take immediate action to address this problem by investing in the development of new power generation projects, increasing the efficiency of the distribution system and implementing measures to reduce power theft and loss. Furthermore, we must also take steps to ensure the accountability of the organizations and individuals that are responsible for power generation and supply, and offer financial assistance to low-income families and small businesses to help them deal with the increased costs caused by the supply shortage.

Ifrah Ameer

Islamabad