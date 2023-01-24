Import-gate

According to reports, the PDM government allowed the import of cars worth $1.2 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year while the country faces a grave economic crisis. The import figure includes the purchase of luxury vehicles, including high-end electric vehicles. On the other hand, the state is unable to allow the import of essential items like medicines, food and raw materials owing to a shortage of dollars. Yet we do not lack for dollars when it comes to luxury cars. The PDM has seriously lost its way and it seems as though no one and nothing can right its course.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi