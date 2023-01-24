Import-gate

According to reports, the PDM government allowed the import of cars worth $1.2 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year while the country faces a grave economic crisis. The import figure includes the purchase of luxury vehicles, including high-end electric vehicles. On the other hand, the state is unable to allow the import of essential items like medicines, food and raw materials owing to a shortage of dollars. Yet we do not lack for dollars when it comes to luxury cars. The PDM has seriously lost its way and it seems as though no one and nothing can right its course.
Kulsoom Arif
Karachi
The water crisis in our country and the world has reached frightening proportions. Access to clean and safe water is a...
I am writing to express my frustration and disappointment with the ongoing electricity loadshedding in Pakistan. The...
Irfan Habib is a renowned emeritus professor at the Aligarh Muslim University, India. His work on Indian history is...
The schedule for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been announced. The tournament will kick-off on...
Many countries are moving away from the use of plastic straws and towards paper straws. Unfortunately, the latter...
The PPP, once a political party recognized for its democratic and socialist traditions has become, arguably, the most...
Comments