18 absconders arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 18 absconders involved in heinous crimes during the last six days, police said.
The top cop assigned tasks to all police officials to hunt down proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes. While all SDPOs and SHOs were directed to launch a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders. During the crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police team of Aabpara, Kohsar, Bani Gala, Ramna, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, and Shahzad Town arrested 18 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last six days. IGP Islamabad said that no one is above the law and arrests those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities.
