Sunday January 22, 2023
Boy ‘drowns’ in Lyari River

By Our Correspondent
January 22, 2023

A minor boy reportedly drowned in the Lyari River on Saturday.

According to an Edhi official, eight-year-old Nabeel Altaf, a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Rajput Colony, went missing and later it was reported that he was seen near the river and drowned in it.

A search operation for the boy had been under way till the filing of this news report.

