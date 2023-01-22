Boy ‘drowns’ in Lyari River

A minor boy reportedly drowned in the Lyari River on Saturday.
According to an Edhi official, eight-year-old Nabeel Altaf, a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Rajput Colony, went missing and later it was reported that he was seen near the river and drowned in it.
A search operation for the boy had been under way till the filing of this news report.
