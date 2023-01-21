 
Saturday January 21, 2023
HRCP concern

January 21, 2023

By Our correspondent

LAHORE : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed its deep concern over the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2023, which was passed unanimously in the National Assembly on January 17.

The commission stated it believes that while the stated aim of this bill is to curb sectarianism, it is likely to exacerbate the persecution of Pakistan’s beleaguered religious minorities and minority sects.

