NAEAC delegation visits Hazara varsity

ABBOTTABAD: A delegation of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Islamabad visited Hazara University to review the steps taken by the university administration for accreditation of its Department of Earth & Environmental

Sciences.

Secretary of the Council Dr Abdul Ghaffar said the purpose of accreditation was to provide technical support to the university to achieve the goals of quality education in accordance with the already set parameters and vision of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and to enable Pakistani graduates to compete internationally.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar said that the scheme of study compiled by NAEAC was accepted worldwide and graduates of the NAEAC-approved departments of Pakistani universities could get employment abroad in their respective fields without appearing in any other test.

He said that PAEAC also conducted periodic awareness campaigns for students, warning them not to enroll in the non-approved/accredited educational programmes.

Earlier, the secretary NAEAC met the Vice Chancellor Hazara University Prof Dr Jamil Ahmed and discussed the ongoing educational and research activities.

He also visited the Centralized Research Laboratory, Data Center and Smart Classroom established in the university.