Completion of projects to solve traffic issues

Islamabad: The completion of mega road projects costing billions of rupees--Margalla Avenue, IJP Road project, and Rawal Dam Interchange—in the next few months will help resolve major traffic issues in the federal capital.

According to the details, the federal government has sought a detailed report about the current status of these multi-billion road projects that are believed to be nearing completion. As soon as the completion dates are confirmed the civic agency will make a request to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate these mega road projects. These road projects became a matter of debate, especially among the environmentalists who had raised their concerns over cutting of trees to carry out construction work on these projects. The civic agency then got formal clearance from Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and then introduced a plan to plant ten trees in place of one chopped-off tree.

The civic agency also improved its technical skill to transplant trees from one location to another which helped protect large numbers of trees during construction work on the road projects. The completion of these projects will greatly help facilitate the motorists who faced the worst traffic jams at IJP Road and Rawal Dam Chowk in the last few years. The PTI government also played its role to translate these projects into reality.

The mega projects completed in the recent past also successfully yielded the desired results. The Expressway project completed in the past also proved to be a game changer as it led to the establishment of more than 100 housing societies and some 20 multipurpose shopping malls on both of its sides, improving the socio-economic conditions of the local people. The signal-free corridor from Zero Point Interchange to Koral Chowk also comforted millions of commuters and drastically improved road efficiency.

An official has said “The completion of mega road projects will greatly help resolve the traffic problems in the city. These projects were initiated after a thorough review of the traffic situation and future needs of the motorists.”