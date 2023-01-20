CDA conducts balloting of 411 plots

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday conducted a balloting of 411 plots to compensate affectees of sectors C-14, C-15 and C-16.

The spokesman for CDA said that the balloting of plots for affectees was conducted through software system development by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The balloting of plots for those affectees was conducted whose land in villages Sara-eKhurbuza, Sara-e-Madhu, and Sangjani was acquired for sectors C-14, C-15, and C-16. According to the details, the balloting was conducted for 33 plots in C-14, 242 plots in C-15, and 136 plots in Sector C-16.