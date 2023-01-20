AKS School win AHC-JCA Girls Cricket

KARACHI: Aga Khan Secondary School won the 3rd AHC-JCA Girls Schools Cricket Cup 2023 by overpowering Nasra School in the final here at the National Stadium on Thursday. The one-day event, which followed a girls’ cricket clinic in Karachi, was organised by the Jalaluddin Cricket Academy (JCA) and supported by the Australian High Commission.

Neil Hawkins, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, was the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony in which Fawad Alam, Pakistan’s Test cricketer, was the guest of honour.

Jalaluddin, a former cricketer, revealed that five coaching sessions were conducted in each school before holding the tournament in which the other participants were Dawood Public School and Ismail Academy.