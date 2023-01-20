KWSB to auction off its water hydrants on January 26

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has announced auctioning off government-owned hydrants in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations. The auction will take place on January 26.

Ahmed said the KWSB is taking better and effective measures to modernise its hydrant cells. He said that due to the good steps taken by the water board, and to ensure complete transparency in the public hydrants auction, a large number of new aspirants are participating in the government hydrants’ auction.

He also said the contractors who would win their bids and hydrant owners would take measures to maintain the required amount of chlorine in the water that is to be supplied to the citizens, and the chlorine is added keeping in view the standards set by the World Health Organisation.

The KWSB chief said that providing clean and healthy water to the citizens is one of their top priorities. Therefore, he pointed out, despite the water board’s limited resources, more effective measures are being taken by it to provide better facilities to the citizens.

The KWSB managing director issued instructions to the incharge of the water board’s hydrants cell, saying that all stages of the government hydrants’ auction should be completed in accordance with the law. He said that steps should be taken to fulfil all legal requirements with complete transparency. Hydrants cell incharge Elahi Bakhsh Bhutto said the KWSB hydrants’ auction would be held on January 26. He said that so far 106 interested companies have applied for the auction.