Support farmers

I am writing to express my concern about the recent flour crisis that has affected many households and businesses. The shortage of flour has caused a significant increase in the price of bread and other baked goods, making it difficult for many people to afford these basic necessities. The cause of the flour crisis can be attributed to several factors. One major cause is the disruption of global supply chains due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The more immediate cause is the decline of our forex reserves and hence our purchasing power.

To address this crisis, there are several solutions that can be implemented. One solution is to increase the production of flour by providing financial incentives to flour mills and bakeries to increase their production. Additionally, the government can also take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of global supply chains by reducing tariffs and other trade barriers. Furthermore, we should encourage more domestic production of flour by supporting local farmers who grow wheat. By supporting local farmers, we can reduce our dependence on imported flour and also help to strengthen our local economy. It is important that we take action to address the flour crisis as soon as possible, as it is having a negative impact on the lives of many people. By implementing the solutions outlined above, we can work towards a more sustainable and resilient food system.

Mahnoor Munir

Rawalpindi