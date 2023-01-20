Carriage before horse

This refers to the letter ‘Energy and infrastructure’ (January 19, 2023) by Maryam Rafique. It would be hard to find two areas where our policymakers have failed more consistently. While the state is attempting to pivot towards renewable energy and working with the Chinese to improve our infrastructure, none of these moves will work unless we fix our economy first.
What is the point of new ports if our trade volume keeps declining and we restrict imports? What good are new power plants if we do not have the finances to keep them running?
Attaullah Dashti
Kech
