Pakistan asks India to show it’s not involved in terror

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. —FO

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: The Foreign Office of Pakistan Thursday said Pakistan wanted better relations with all the neighbouring countries, including India, but New Delhi should create an environment to demonstrate it was not involved in terrorism.



Speaking at the weekly press conference, Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan condemned India’s atrocities in Kashmir at every level.

“Pakistan wants pleasant relationship with all its neighbours, including India, and seeks to settle all issues, including Kashmir, through dialogue. But it is India’s unabated hostility and retrogressive moves, which have vitiated the environment and hindered the process of peace and collaboration,” she said.

She said the onus remained on India to create enabling circumstances for meaningful talks adding that the reversal of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the key to the initiation of dialogue. The spokesperson said Pakistan would appreciate if the international community persuades India to take such measures.

The spokesperson announced the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 25th January 2023 to attend the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers (COM) of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

The theme of the event is “Year of Strengthening Connectivity”, an area of special interest and significance for Pakistan. The minister for foreign affairs will address the Council of Ministers and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

As the policy making forum of ECO, the Council of Ministers approves the annual work plan of the organisation. As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to the objectives of ECO, which aim to promote effective regional cooperation, with focus on communication, trade, culture and connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Khunjerab Border between Pakistan and China, which remains closed annually during the winter months, now sees the Chinese side agreeing to Pakistan request for temporary reopening of the border to facilitate local traders.

“We appreciate the special efforts of border officials on both sides to ensure smooth border operations despite inclement weather conditions,” said the spokeswoman.

Commenting on the ongoing visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) being held under the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” from 16-20 January, she said that the FM had participated in a number of WEF events, including an event on the theme “We come in Peace: The Role of Business in Times of War” and a Panel discussion hosted by Google.

At WEF, the foreign minister has presented Pakistan’s perspective on economic and social impact of the evolving geopolitical realities and challenges for international peace and security. He has also highlighted the concerns of developing countries on issues of climate change, food and energy security, social vulnerabilities in times of high inflation and slowing economic activity.

Earlier on Thursday, India yet again set a condition before resuming talks in response to Pakistan’s desire for normalisation of bilateral ties.

“India reiterated its position on relations with Pakistan and said a ‘conducive atmosphere free of terror’ is needed for talks,” state-run ANI quoted the spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as saying on Thursday.

Replying to a question during a press briefing in New Delhi, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson, said, “We have already said that we have always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. But there should be a conducive atmosphere, which does not have terror, hostility or violence. That remains our position.”

The comments came four days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during an interview with the Al Arabiya news channel, asked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to hold “serious and sincere talks” to resolve the burning issues with New Delhi, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir,” the premier said.

Shehbaz said flagrant human rights violations were taking place day in and day out in IIOJK, adding that the neighbouring country had usurped any semblance of autonomy given to Kashmiris according to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The autonomy was revoked in August 2019.

The premier also said that the minorities in India “are being persecuted”. “This must stop so that message can go around the globe that India is ready to have talks.” He said Pakistan and India “are neighbours and have to live with each other”.