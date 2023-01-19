Blome meets Aminul Haq, discusses matters related to IT, telecom sector

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on IT and Telecommunication Minister Syed Aminul Haq in Islamabad on January 18, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday called on IT and Telecommunication Minister Syed Aminul Haq and discussed various matters related to the IT and telecom sector.

The meeting, which lasted for about an hour, had conspicuous significance in the wake of political situation in the country. However, Haq insisted no political topic came under discussion.

“It remained confined to professional matters as we had our teams present in the meeting,” the minister told The News, terming the meeting very productive.

He said the US envoy showed interest in meeting the MQM-P leaders so that he could have a better view of the political situation in the biggest city of the country. The US had always taken keen interest in the progress and development of Karachi, he said.

Aminul Haq extended an invitation to the US envoy for visiting the central secretariat of the MQM-P in Karachi, which he accepted. However, the US ambassador did not give an exact date or schedule for visiting Karachi. It is likely that he would undertake the visit early next month.

The ministry stated that the US envoy and federal minister discussed matters of mutual interest, IT and telecom sector. The minister informed the envoy there were numerous opportunities for US tech companies in the IT and telecom sector in Pakistan, it added.

The minister further said there was a dire need of enhancing the Pak-US cooperation in IT and telecom sector besides boosting business ties.

He noted that the work over 70 connectivity projects worth Rs65 billion was underway for ensuring connectivity across the country.

Aminul Haq said that Personal Data Protection Bill and social media rules are business friendly, adding that both the bills will be forwarded to relevant forums for approval within three to four weeks.

The US ambassador said that Pakistan was getting an important place in the technology world. He also emphasised on increasing cooperation in the IT and telecom sector between the two countries. The sources said that matters related to Google and some other networks also came under discussion.

Meanwhile, US Consul General in Karachi Nicole Theriot also had an important meeting with another top leader of the MQM-P Nasreen Jalil in Karachi at her residence recently, where some other party leaders were also present.