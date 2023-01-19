Shehbaz undermined Pakistan by begging India for talks: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former human rights minister Dr. Shireen Mazari Wednesday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stop blabbering on issues where he lacked clarity of thought and merely undermined Pakistan.
“The joker we have for Imported PM should really stop blabbering on issues where he lacks clarity of thought & merely undermines Pak. Here he goes begging India for talks saying Pak has “learnt its lesson”. An absurd statement coming from the head of govt. Part of regime change agenda,” she said in a tweet.
She also wrote that “when the joker Imported PM realised we can hardly talk to India till it reverses its illegal actions viz IIOJK of August 2019 so PMO had to issue a rejoinder! Between him & Dar, Pak is on a course of self destruction economically & politically! When will string pullers see this?
