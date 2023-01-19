Kite sellers held

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari is making efforts to control kite flying and managed to net eight kite sellers on recovery of 1,045 kites and 19 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed, Gunjmandi, Waris Khan, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Dhamial police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested eight accused and recovered 1,045 kites and 19 kite-flying string rolls from their possession. Divisional SP directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers. SSP (Operations) said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.
