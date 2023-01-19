Weakening support

This refers to the letter ‘Ugly defeat’ (January 18, 2023) by Malik ul Quddoos. It would appear that the PTI’s conspiracy narratives are running out of steam and the rhetoric on corruption used by Imran Khan has lost much of its credibility after the Toshakhana revelations.
The party needs some new ideas and fast, or they might end up rueing their calls for early elections.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston
USA
