Pakistan’s trade with India has seen many fluctuations over the years. Most recently, we opted to restrict trade with India after the latter revoked Article 370 and annexed Jammu and Kashmir. However, this does not mean we have stopped buying Indian goods; these purchases are simply being rerouted through third parties like Dubai and Singapore. This has resulted in us paying more for the same goods.
It is safe to say we have shot ourselves in the foot with our trade policy. Direct trade with India would not only be economically beneficial, it could also help solve our diplomatic issues. Trade can act as a confidence-building measure, enabling us to de-escalate tensions and resume bilateral dialogue with India over the Kashmir dispute. Our current policy does not strengthen our position on Kashmir. Rather, by weakening our economy, it diminishes our influence in the region and the world.
Abdul Nasir
Bahawalpur
