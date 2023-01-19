Attitude adjustment

There are several major challenges to women’s equality in Pakistan, including cultural and societal barriers, lack of access to education and employment, and legal discrimination. Cultural and societal barriers are, arguably, the most significant challenge. The country has a deeply ingrained patriarchal culture, which often views women as inferior to men and places strict limitations on their roles and behaviour. This can manifest in a variety of ways, from discrimination in the workplace and in education to strict dress codes and social norms that restrict women’s freedom of movement.
This is particularly true in rural areas, where more conservative cultural attitudes can make it difficult for girls to attend school and seek employment. Addressing this challenge will require a multifaceted approach that includes policy changes, education and awareness-raising, and grassroots efforts to change societal attitudes and beliefs.
Muhammad Waseem Akram
Dera Ghazi Khan
