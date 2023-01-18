PCB decides to separate Women’s League from PSL

LAHORE: The management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by Najam Sethi, has decided to separate the Women’s League from the upcoming Pakistan Super League.

The PCB has allocated the window of September this year for the first Women’s Super League, which will be held as a separate event from the PSL. The women’s league will have five franchise teams and there will be separate bidding for franchise rights.

The PCB has already received expressions of interest from women cricketers from around the world to participate.

It should be noted that earlier, under the leadership of former chairman Ramiz Raja, the PCB had intended to hold the women’s league alongside the eighth edition of the PSL.