Rented car driver who robbed Chinese national arrested

The Mauripur investigation police have claimed solving a robbery incident in which a Chinese national was deprived of his valuables, including documents, cash, a laptop and a cell phone, a week ago.

The South DIG office said in a statement on Tuesday that Chinese national Gaoxiong Lie had gone to the beach for a walk with the driver of a rented Corolla car in the Sea View area on January 11, 2023.

The investigation officer said the Chinese national then went to the Hawkesbay beach and left his bag in the vehicle. The bag contained Rs100,000, a laptop, a mobile phone, a passport, a visa card and an identity card belonging to the Chinese national. However, the car driver, identified as Qadir Bakhsh, son of Basit, escaped with the bag.

The victim lodged an FIR at the Mauripur police station, and the investigation police was ordered to solve the case on a priority basis, said the statement from the DIG office. The case was registered against an unknown accused under Section 379 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On Tuesday, police raided a house in Khudadad Colony and arrested Qadir, who at the time of his arrest threw the stolen goods into a neighboring house. The police took the laptop and the cell phone from the house and said the neighbour had nothing to do with the incident.

The police said the Chinese national had come to Pakistan from Thailand 10 days ago. The investigation team, headed by Sub-Inspector Hassan Raza, made the arrest with the help of technology. A mobile phone was seized and the car was impounded. The suspect said he bought the mobile phone with the stolen money and also purchased gold ornaments by withdrawing Rs700,000 through the credit card.

Three suspects held

Three suspected robbers were arrested in separate police encounters on Tuesday.

According to Shah Latif police, two suspected teenage robbers were arrested after an exchange of fire with cops in Shah Latif Town. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment in police custody where they were identified as Jalaluddin, 18, son of Abdur Rahman, and Ali Raza, 18, son of Shamsher.

The police said that the boys were looting a citizen when a patrol police team reached the scene. Upon seeing the police, they opened fire on them and tried to escape the scene. In retaliation, the police fired back and arrested both of them in an injured condition. Weapons and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

Separately, another robber was arrested in an injured condition after a shootout with police in Korangi. He was also taken to the JPMC for medical assistance in police custody where he was identified as 25-year-old Kamran, a son of Hanif.