A lifetime’s worth of experience in student and national politics in the PNA, MRD and PDA alliances has led me to believe that a presidential system with a proportionally representative system of elections best suits this country.
I had suggested this during the early days of MRD. The parliamentary system in this country has gone rogue and is unable to provide the stability and strong governance that we need. It is imperative for us to change the mode of governance if we are to change government outcomes.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
