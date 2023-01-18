Beating inflation

One of the main drivers of inflation in Pakistan is the country’s high population growth rate. As the population grows, there is greater demand for goods and services. Unless there is a growth in productivity to match this rise in demand, we will get shortages and inflation. We have had very little growth in productivity to match the massive increase in our population. Additionally, high inflation hits developing economies like ours particularly hard as the majority of our people are poor, making them particularly vulnerable to a sudden rise in prices.

I want to propose a few solutions that could help curb inflation and improve the lives of the people. First, the government could implement policies to increase agricultural productivity, such as investing in new technologies and providing farmers with better access to credit. This would help stabilize food prices. Second, the government could also focus on reducing poverty by implementing policies such as increasing access to education and training and providing financial assistance to low-income families. Finally, the government should take a more active role in controlling inflation by implementing monetary policies that control the supply of money and interest rates.

Kiran Naseer

Islamabad