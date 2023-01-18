Pray for a miracle

This refers to the letter ‘The pampered class’ (January 17, 2023) by Hashim Abro. The writer’s suggestion, though plausible, is highly unlikely to ever come to fruition. Who is going to strip the powerful of their perks and privileges? The only one with the power to do that is themselves.

Does the writer think that they would voluntarily relinquish their power, authority and the pelf? Unfortunately, there is no solution to the nation’s predicament except divine help. But there is no harm in dreaming for a miracle to happen.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi