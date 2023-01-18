Beheaded body found in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A beheaded body of a man was found in Baragi village in the limits of Serai Naurang Tehsil on Tuesday, police said

They said that unidentified accused killed and beheaded a man identified as Roeedullah, a resident of Baragi village. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Serai Naurang for medico-legal formalities. The police handed over the body to the heirs for burial.